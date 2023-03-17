IVT’s ‘The Secret Garden’ opens today

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Secret Garden,” based on the book by Frances Hodgkin Burnett, with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. March 19 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

In this enchanting classic story, Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old, is orphaned in India and sent to live with her uncle in England, who is a recluse. Mary must acclimate to her new environment. While there, she is introduced to the walls of the garden and a robin who is friendly and likes humans. With the robin’s help, she discovers the secret regarding the closed off garden.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, a flash sale special ticket price is being offered for the March 17 show. Discounted tickets will be offered for that show through March 16, while seats last.

Tickets are on sale at IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com. Come celebrate Indian Valley Theatre’s 40th year.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message or contact Director Kathie Hart though Facebook’s Messenger. Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.