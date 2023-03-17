March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Early voting for April 4 local election starts next Monday in Yorkville, Oswego

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County voters will decide referendum questions in the June 28 primary election. Early voting gets underway May 19. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Early voting for the April 4 general consolidated election will start next Monday, March 20 at the Kendall County Clerk's Office at 111 West Fox Street in Yorkville, above, and at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com) (Mark Foster)

Registered voters in Kendall County will be able to cast their ballots early for the April 4 general consolidated election beginning Monday, March 20, in Yorkville and Oswego.

In Yorkville, early voting will take place at the County Clerk’s Office inside the County Office Building at 111 West Fox St., Room 104.

Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1; and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.

In Oswego, early voting will be at Oswego Village Hall at 100 Parkers Mill, near the intersection of Washington Street (Route 34) and Route 31.

Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 through March 30.

For information on voting, visit kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information.