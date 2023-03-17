Early voting for April 4 local election starts next Monday in Yorkville, Oswego

Registered voters in Kendall County will be able to cast their ballots early for the April 4 general consolidated election beginning Monday, March 20, in Yorkville and Oswego.

In Yorkville, early voting will take place at the County Clerk’s Office inside the County Office Building at 111 West Fox St., Room 104.

Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1; and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.

In Oswego, early voting will be at Oswego Village Hall at 100 Parkers Mill, near the intersection of Washington Street (Route 34) and Route 31.

Early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 24; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 through March 30.

For information on voting, visit kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information.