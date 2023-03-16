Montgomery-based Habitat for Humanity dedicates 70th home

Jenna Strohmenger of Aurora celebrated two life milestones Saturday, March 11.

The latest Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity homeowner was guest of honor when Montgomery-based Habitat dedicated its 70th suburban home at 654 Spruce St. in Aurora.

Coincidentally, it was Strohmenger’s 33rd birthday. Dedication guests serenaded her during the program with a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

Strohmenger and daughters Aniya, 8; Adrianna, 14; and Avianna, 1, moved in that afternoon.

The dedication program featured remarks by Habitat volunteers and elected officials, ceremonial house keys and an open house with refreshments.

The program culminated work by volunteers and contractors since a June groundbreaking ceremony for the frame ranch home with attached garage.

Mark Knox, Habitat board vice chair, emceed the program. The Rev. Jeffrey Barrett, Habitat CEO and pastor, Genesis Community Church in Montgomery, welcomed guests and reviewed Habitat’s mission.

Aurora deputy mayor Guillermo Trujillo welcomed the Stohmenger family and presented a ceremonial house key.

Other speakers included Fox Valley Habitat founder the Rev. Duane Meavis, retired pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Naperville.

Bishop Jeffrey D. Donelson, pastor at Everlasting Word Church in Aurora, keynoted the event with a message, led a unison scripture reading from Psalm 127 and gave a prayer of thanksgiving.

Presenting housewarming gifts were Knox, who gave a family bible; Rick Loufek, Habitat board chair, who presented handmade quilts made by quilters at Grace United Methodist Church, Naperville; Lukas Pawlowski, Habitat ReStore West Aurora manager; and Ron Kelso of Yorkville, Habitat board member, who presented “homeowner” T-shirts and a children’s book he authored on Habitat’s mission.

Wiping away tears, Jenna Strohmenger expressed appreciation on behalf of her family while holding daughter Avianna, 1.

Rev. Barrett led the gathering in singing “Holy Ground” and gave closing words for the program.

An open house and refreshments in the home’s garage concluded the event.

Founded in 1988, Fox Valley Habitat has built or upgraded 70 in Aurora, North Aurora, Batavia and Montgomery.

Since its founding, more than 200 area residents have gained affordable shelter in partnership with Habitat.

Based at Genesis Community Church in Montgomery, Habitat maintains a warehouse in Aurora.

A nondenominational Christian housing ministry, Habitat provides people in need of affordable shelter a hand up, not a handout.

Future homeowners provide 500 hours volunteer labor on their own or other Habitat home and repay a no-interest mortgage.

Volunteers and donations of funds and materials are needed to continue the ministry.

Call 630-859-3355 for more information.