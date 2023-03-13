Fox Valley Family YMCA teams up with Kendall County police agencies for new L.E.A.D. Youth summer camp

In partnership with Kendall County area law enforcement agencies, the Fox Valley Family YMCA announced a new summer camp program called L.E.A.D. Youth (Law Enforcement Engaging in Activities Developing Youth). This free, week-long camp will run twice during the summer and will connect kids and cops through enrichment programs, including a field trip to a local forest preserve to fish.

L.E.A.D. Youth is represented by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery, Plano, Oswego and Yorkville police departments. Each agency will invite six children ranging from third to sixth grade that live in their respective districts to participate. In addition, each department will host campers for a day, plan the day’s activities and provide lunch for the group.

“When working with youth, the Fox Valley Family YMCA believes in strong community partnerships. Supporting a program for local law enforcement and kids to connect is a great mission to get behind,” FVFY School Age Child Care Director Mike Rosales said in a news release.

“It is incredibly important to engage and build trust with all of our residents. This program is a great opportunity to get to know some of the younger members within our community and a great way to foster a positive, strong partnership with them moving forward,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said.

The YMCA will provide in-kind lead staff and counselors in addition to free morning and afternoon care for campers who need full day care from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plano School District 88 has donated necessary bussing for both weeks of camp.

“By collaborating with the YMCA and all of the partner police agencies, we have the opportunity to give back to the youth but also have a prime opportunity to influence the lives of those attending the L.E.A.D. Youth summer camp. This will be an outstanding experience for all that are involved. We look forward to the chance to foster positive relationships with the children in this amazing summer camp,” Plano Police Lt. Norm Allison said in the release.

Learn more about L.E.A.D. Youth at foxvalleyymca.org/lead-youth-program/.