Kendall County HCE sponsoring Master Naturalist presentation on bees

Do bees hibernate in the winter? Why is a swarm a good thing for the colony? How important is pollination for our food supply? Get answers to these and many other buzz-worthy questions in a fun, informative presentation by beekeeper and University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Donna Plonczynski beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, in Yorkville.

Plonczyncki, who also is a certified Master Gardener, and her husband manage an apiary in their apple and pear orchard. In this free program, she will explore several basics of bees and beekeeping such as the various roles of bees in a hive, how bees communicate, why bees “dance,” how much honey they make, how long they live, why they may sting and why beekeeping is worth the work. Registrants will enjoy a fun taste-testing session.

Registration is now open for the no-cost program, which is sponsored by the Association of Home and Community Education (HCE). The presentation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville.

Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/KendallHCEbees23 or call the Kendall County Extension office at 630-553-5823. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact the office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.

This lesson is sponsored by the HCE and University of Illinois Extension. HCE is an organization that works to enhance the lives of individuals and families through quality educational programs and experiences encouraging responsible leadership and service to the community.