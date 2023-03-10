Kendall district gets $600,000 state grant for Subat Forest Preserve nature center, trails

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District has been growing and developing at a rapid pace as it continues to reap the benefits both from generous benefactors as well as the state and federal governments.

The latest is a $600,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the Subat Forest Preserve located between Yorkville and Plano.

Forest Preserve District Director Dave Guritz said the money will be used to help design and construct a three-season nature center and other improvements at the Subat preserve in a $1.4 million project.

The other $800,000 comes from a bequest by the late John and Mary Subat, from whom the forest preserve district purchased the property in 2001. A separate portion of the property was donated to the district by The Conservation Foundation the following year.

Covering 71 acres along the west side of Eldamain Road on the north side of the Fox River, the Subat Forest Preserve’s natural areas include oak-hickory forest, restored prairie and both marsh and fen wetland areas.

The preserve’s fen is identified as an important site within the Illinois Natural Areas Inventory, Guritz said.

Rob Roy Creek meanders through the north section of the preserve.

The Illinois Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant will cover 42% of the project costs, Guritz said, with the remaining covered by the private contributions received and held in the district’s endowment fund.

The three-season nature center pavilion will showcase educational exhibits and provide site interpretation focused on the preserve’s wildlife and habitat areas, Guritz said.

“The new nature center will help connect our local families to Kendall County’s important natural areas,” Guritz said.

The parking area will be reconfigured to accommodate school buses and a wetland boardwalk is to be constructed under the plan.

A multi-use trail connection to Hoover Forest Preserve on the south side of the Fox River will be established by way of the new Eldamain Road bridge, expected to open this spring.

Forest Preserve District President Brian DeBolt said participation by local community leaders and residents in the creation of the preserve’s master plan, along with letters of support, were critical to obtaining the grant money.

“This OSLAD grant would not have been awarded without John and Mary Subat and the widespread support received from not-for-profit partners, local agencies and our local elected officials,” DeBolt said.

DeBolt credited Kendall County, The Conservation Foundation, the Forest Foundation of Kendall County, the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission and the city of Yorkville.

Local state lawmakers who assisted were state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, and former Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego.