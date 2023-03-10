Fox Valley Habitat to dedicate 70th home Saturday

Montgomery-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 70th suburban home on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at 654 Spruce St. in Aurora.

The public is invited.

A program will feature remarks by Habitat and elected officials, presentation of house keys and a family Bible to the future homeowner, Jenna Strohmenger of Aurora, and an open house with refreshments.

Habitat volunteers broke ground June 12 for the frame ranch home with attached garage.

The event marks Fox Valley Habitat’s 70th dedication of new or upgraded homes in Aurora, North Aurora, Batavia and Montgomery since the nonprofit’s founding in 1988.

Since its founding in 1988, more than 200 area residents have gained affordable shelter in partnership with Habitat.

Volunteers and donations of funds and materials are needed to continue the ministry.

Call 630-859-3355 for more information.