Give a German Shepherd pup a new home: Kendall County shelter has 7 for adoption now

YORKVILLE – Kendall County Board members were falling in love with seven puppies born at the county’s Animal Control shelter.

The board members were all smiles as they held, snuggled and petted the fury German Shepherds at the start of their March 7 meeting.

The puppies were born on Jan. 31 to a mother who arrived at the shelter just two weeks earlier.

“They are all boys and very, very cute,” Kendall County Animal Control Director Taylor Cosgrove told the board.

The mother, Nelly, was running loose as a stray in Oswego, Cosgrove said, before being brought to the shelter. It was soon determined that the dog was pregnant.

The Animal Control office is taking applications for those interested in adopting one of the puppies.

Any pets in the home must be up-to-date on their vaccines, Cosgrove said. A meet-and-greet with the family is scheduled to ensure that everyone gets along, she added.

“Shepherds are very high-energy,” Cosgrove said. The breed is “more vocal” than others, and with a double coat, tend to shed a lot of hair, she said.

“They would benefit from somebody with a fenced-in yard or who is willing to run and do other activities with them to keep them stimulated physically but also mentally because they are really smart dogs,” Cosgrove said.

Another litter of puppies from another dog at the facility also will be available for adaption in a few weeks.

Kendall County Animal Control may be contacted at 630-553-9256.