Sure sign of spring: Kendall County Master Gardener Help Desk opens for 2023

Spring marks the annual reopening of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Help Desk in Kendall County. Each growing season, trained volunteers field questions on trees, shrubs, lawns, flowers, vegetables and other plant-related topics from residents and community members.

“Popular topics this time of year include weather, lawn care, spring blooms and starting vegetable seeds indoors,” said Program Coordinator Sarah Fellerer in a news release. “Master Gardeners can advise on what needs to be done in gardens and yards each part of the growing season, including pruning, dividing, soil sampling, disease control and prevention, project planning and much more.”

Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823 or stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville. They also may email uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu. For email guidelines, visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.

Across DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties in 2022, Master Gardeners answered more than 1,000 help requests and logged 16,889 hours through service projects in our communities. That time is valued at $523,052, according to the Independent Sector’s value of volunteer time in Illinois. In addition, Master Gardener projects donated more than one ton of fresh produce to local food pantries and other food access sites.

To learn more about connecting with a local Master Gardener, visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.