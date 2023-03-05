Open Door Rehabilitation Center receives over $5,000 from Somonauk Knights

The Knights of Columbus of Somonauk presented Open Door Rehabilitation Center a check for $5,118. The check follows Knights of Columbus’ annual Tootsie Roll Drive which raises funds through the community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the past 15 years, Knights of Columbus has raised over $60,000 for Open Door. This is all possible due to the generosity of the general public. Open Door Rehabilitation Center and Knights of Columbus would like to thank, and recognize, the community for their support in these donations.