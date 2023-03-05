Midewin Prairie history program on tap at Oswego’s Little White School Museum

Everyone is invited to the Little White School museum in Oswego to enjoy “From War Plants to Prairie Plants: Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and the Joliet Arsenal” at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

During World War II, thousands of area residents worked at the Joliet Arsenal to manufacture ammunition for the nation’s Armed Forces. Today, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is 26 years into an ambitious 100 year-long program to restore 20,000 acres of the former Joliet Arsenal (1940-1996) to native tallgrass prairie.

But the history of the Arsenal Era isn’t something to merely glance at in time’s rearview mirror. It represents a pivotal period in the saga of the United States, the Midwest, and Illinois. In preparation to meet the war clouds on the horizon in 1940, more than 50 square miles of agricultural land was transformed in a matter of months into one of the world’s largest explosives and weapons manufacturing and assembly plants. At its peak, the Joliet Arsenal employed more than 20,000 people, many of whom had never before been a part of the workforce. From the tragedy of catastrophic explosions to employee-staged musical reviews, much of our national life through three wars—World War II, Korea, and Vietnam—played out at the Joliet Arsenal.

Join Midewin NTP Heritage Program Manager and Archaeologist Joe Wheeler to explore some of the most interesting of those stories.

Registration is $5 per person, either at the door or in advance by calling 630-554-1010, or by visiting the Oswegoland Park District at oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

For more information about the Little White School Museum, the Oswegoland Heritage Association or other museum programming, call 630-554-2999 or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.