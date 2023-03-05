Kendall County Polar Plunge teams enjoy a chilly dip to benefit Special Olympics

Area residents of all ages converged on Loon Lake at Silver Springs State Park near Plano on Sunday afternoon, March 5, to participate in the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois.

Under bright and sunny skies with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees, the plungers took turns frolicking in the cold lake waters.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office joined by police from Kendall County municipalities, other Fox Valley area communities, and teams from several area schools and civic organizations participated in this year’s event.

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, Illinois Despite the cell phone, Geneva Sgt. Brad Jerdee gets pulled into the water by Ofc. Emigdio Garcia during the annual Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois at Siver Springs State Park's Loon Lake on Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Over the years, the Polar Plunge teams have raised thousands of dollars to support the Special Olympics program.

In a social media post, the Yorkville Police Department reported their Polar Plunge team had raised $6,175 for this year’s event.

Among the emergency service agencies to send teams or have personnel participate were the Montgomery, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano and Geneva police departments, the Little Rock-Fox and Sandwich fire protection districts and the Illinois Conservation Police.