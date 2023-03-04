March 04, 2023
NINA to award $1K scholarship to Northern Illinois High School Journalist of the Year

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKALB – The Northern Illinois News Association is accepting applications to award a $1,000 scholarship to the John Etheredge Award for Northern Illinois High School Journalist of the Year.

Application materials for the scholarship must be postmarked by Friday, April 7, according to a news release.

The scholarship competition is open to graduating high school seniors planning to continue their journalism education in college. The winner also will receive a plaque and be the subject of an article in the association’s online newsletter.

Applicants must submit:

  • A letter of recommendation from a high school counselor, newspaper adviser or professional supervisor. Additional letters of recommendation are welcome.
  • A portfolio of either published print or online work. Examples include: news, sports and feature articles; photographs or photo pages; page layouts; or full copies of a newspaper showing the student’s contributions.
  • An autobiographical essay including a description of career goals.
  • A copy of their high school transcripts, including their grade-point average.
  • A completed nomination form.

For information, visit ninaonlinedotorg.wordpress.com/high-school-scholarships/.