Apply now for IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship

Indian Valley Theatre of Sandwich is pleased to offer the annual IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship to area students. The scholarship will be awarded in May to a graduating, college bound senior from area high schools.

Mimi Bryan was one of Indian Valley Theatre’s passionate founding members. She was active on stage, as well as, behind the scenes. Most importantly, she was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and bringing community theater to life for hundreds of people in the Fox Valley area to enjoy.

Scholarship applications are available online at indianvalleytheatre.com, through the applicant’s local high school guidance counselor or by contacting Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com.

Deadline for applying is April 1.

Special consideration will be given to applicants who have participated in the fine arts area, especially IVT productions, and may be interested in receiving further education in that field. However, a fine or performance arts major or minor and/or participation in IVT or theatre activities is not required to qualify for the scholarship.