Here are the election results for the Feb. 28 primary in Kendall County

Sections
Sign In
Sign In
Subscribe
Print Subscriber? Activate Now
Contact Us
Kendall County Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe to Kendall County Now
(Opens in new window)
Digital Account
Print Account
Contact Us
(Opens in new window)
Newsletter
(Opens in new window)
Text Alerts
(Opens in new window)
News - Kendall County
Local News
(Opens in new window)
Election
(Opens in new window)
Business
(Opens in new window)
Crime & Courts
(Opens in new window)
Education
(Opens in new window)
Government
(Opens in new window)
Police Reports
(Opens in new window)
Records
(Opens in new window)
Oswego News
(Opens in new window)
Yorkville News
(Opens in new window)
Plano News
(Opens in new window)
Sandwich News
(Opens in new window)
Montgomery News
(Opens in new window)
SD 308 News
(Opens in new window)
Yorkville School District 115 News
(Opens in new window)
State
Nation & World
Sports - Kendall County
Kendall County Prep Sports
Oswego High School sports
(Opens in new window)
Oswego East High School sports
(Opens in new window)
Plano High School sports
(Opens in new window)
Sandwich High School sports
(Opens in new window)
Yorkville High School sports
(Opens in new window)
Boys Cross Country
(Opens in new window)
Girls Cross Country
(Opens in new window)
Boys Golf
(Opens in new window)
Girls Golf
(Opens in new window)
Boys Soccer
(Opens in new window)
Girls Volleyball
(Opens in new window)
Friday Night Drive
Oswego football
(Opens in new window)
Oswego East football
(Opens in new window)
Plano football
(Opens in new window)
Yorkville football
(Opens in new window)
Bears
Bears News
Hub Arkush on the Bears
(Opens in new window)
Sports Betting Guide
(Opens in new window)
Coronavirus
(Opens in new window)
Kendall County Opinion
Columns
(Opens in new window)
Letters to the Editor
(Opens in new window)
Local Editorials
(Opens in new window)
Arts & Entertainment
(Opens in new window)
Photo Galleries
(Opens in new window)
Mystery Diner
(Opens in new window)
Online Newspaper
(Opens in new window)
Thank You Teachers
(Opens in new window)
Starved Rock Country
(Opens in new window)
The First Hundred Miles
(Opens in new window)
Obituaries
(Opens in new window)
Sponsored
(Opens in new window)
Jobs
(Opens in new window)
Wheels
(Opens in new window)
Real Estate
(Opens in new window)
Classified
(Opens in new window)
Local Events
Photo Store
(Opens in new window)
Public Notices
Today's Ads
(Opens in new window)
Shaw Media Marketing
(Opens in new window)
Historical Archive
(Opens in new window)
Deals
(Opens in new window)
Shaw Careers
(Opens in new window)
Privacy Policy
February 28, 2023
News
Subscribe
Prep Sports
Online Newspaper
Obituaries
Event Calendar
Starved Rock Country
The First Hundred Miles
Games and Puzzles
more
Here are the election results for the Feb. 28 primary in Kendall County
By
Shaw Local News Network
February 28, 2023 at 7:51 pm CST
2023 Election
Kendall County
Oswego
Oswego Village Board
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois