Aurora woman sentenced to jail in Kendall County drug induced homicide case

YORKVILLE - A Kendall County judge has sentenced an Aurora woman to an eight-year prison term in connection with the death of a Yorkville area man.

In a statement issued March 1, the Kendall County State’s Attorney Office said Maritza Ruiz, 46, pleaded guilty last October to a charge of drug-induced homicide in the July 2020 death of Stanley Heath at his residence in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in unincorporated Oswego Township east of Yorkville.

After hearing victim impact statements from Heath’s family and friends, Judge Robert Pilmer imposed the prison sentence.

Ruiz has remained in custody since she was arrested in November 2020. Ruiz will be required to serve at least 75% of the eight-year prison sentence under the state’s truth-in-sentencing law.

While investigating Heath’s death, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office deputies completed an analysis of Heath’s cell phone which led them to question Ruiz about delivering heroin to Heath.

Deputies determined that Ruiz delivered heroin to Heath’s Van Emmon Road residence and that Heath died as a result of taking the heroin.

In the statement, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis praised the work and dedication shown by the sheriff’s office in investigating and pursuing justice in Heath’s death.

Weis also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps for his prosecution of the case and expressed his condolences to the Heath family.

“Nothing can bring Stanley Heath back to his family. Heroin and similar dangerous drugs can be so devastating to our communities. We must continue to hold those accountable that deliver and provide these deadly drugs,” Weis said.

Ruiz was represented by Attorney David Camic.