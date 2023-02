‘The Secret Garden’ at Sandwich Opera House March 17-19

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Secret Garden” which is based on the book by Frances Hodgkin Burnett, with lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon in March.

Performances will be March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

In this enchanting classic story, Mary Lennox, a sour and disagreeable 10-year-old, is orphaned in India and is sent to live with her uncle in England who is a recluse. Mary must acclimate to her new environment. While there she is introduced to the walls of the garden and a robin who is friendly and likes humans. With the robin’s help she discovers the secret regarding the closed off garden.

Tickets are on sale now at IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com. Come celebrate Indian Valley Theatre’s 40th year.

For more information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message or contact the Director Kathie Hart directly though FB Messenger. Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois Not-for-Profit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.