Kendall County seeks $32,000 in wages and benefits mistakenly paid to former Circuit Clerk’s Office employee

YORKVILLE – Kendall County is seeking reimbursement of about $32,000 in wages and benefits from a former employee of the circuit court clerk’s office who continued to be paid by mistake after leaving the office.

Kendall County Circuit Court Clerk Matthew Prochaska said the probationary employee resigned in April 2022, but it was discovered earlier in February that the person’s name was still listed as active in the county’s computer system.

Prochaska said the error resulted from a miscommunication between his office and the treasurer’s office, which handles payroll. Treasurer Jill Ferko was out of town on county business and not available for comment.

Through direct deposit, the employee was paid about $20,500 in gross wages, Prochaska said. The remainder of the $32,000 included automated payments for health insurance, Medicare tax and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

Prochaska said his office has been in contact with the former employee and is expecting a reply soon.

The error was discovered after an audit by the county’s Human Resources Department, Prochaska said. “A system of checks and balances has been instituted to ensure that this cannot occur again. Our office is actively seeking and is prepared to take whatever action is necessary to recover the overpayment from the former employee.”

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis declined to comment.