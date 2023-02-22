Highly motivated students sought: Kendall County offices, departments now offering internships

YORKVILLE -- Kendall County is offering students the opportunity to gain vital work experience and academic credit through a new internship program.

“We’re seeking highly motivated students who are eager to learn,” Kendall County Human Resources Department Director Leslie Johnson said.

High school, college undergraduate and graduate students as well as recent graduates are eligible to apply and do not need to be a resident of the county, Johnson said.

There are 13 county offices and departments offering the internships.

The county offices, meaning those headed up by an elected official, include Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk and Recorder, Sheriff, State’s Attorney and Treasurer.

The departments, meaning those headed by an appointed director, include Administrative Services, Emergency Management, Facilities Management, Health and Human Services, Human Resources, Information and Communication Technology and Planning, Building and Zoning.

“Qualified interns will work alongside Kendall County professionals on exciting projects benefitting our community while gaining hands-on experience,” Johnson said.

Some internships may be paid and most are eligible for course credit, Johnson said, with internship opportunities available throughout the year.

The Human Resources Department is brand new for Kendall County. Formed just last December, Johnson is the department’s first-ever director, after serving as head of the State’s Attorney’s Civil Division.

Joining Johnson as a human resources generalist is Tricia Springman, a 2013 Oswego East High School graduate who worked as a paralegal in the State’s Attorney’s Office while attending the College of DuPage.

Kendall County has more than 400 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. County Administrator Scott Koeppel said creation of a department to oversee such a large workforce was long overdue.

In addition to the usual duties associated with personnel matters, Johnson will continue to serve as the county’s chief negotiator for employee collective bargaining agreements.

Johnson credited Springman for creating and developing the internship program in the short time that the new HR department has been up and running.

The county will benefit from students bringing “new ways of thinking” to the table, County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said.

Johnson said the program also will give the county a chance to recruit future employees.

More information and the application are available by going to http://www.kendallcountyil.gov/employment