Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club celebrating 20 years of smiles and wagging tails

Thousands of smiles and wagging tails are part of the 20-year history of the Fox Valley Therapy Dog Club.

The group recently closed out 2022 spending 2,558.15 hours, driving 27,077.7 miles to make 1,289 visits. Those numbers translate into joy brought to patients and medical staff, support given to school children and young readers, and comfort given in stressful situations or crises.

Late 2002, a group of dog owners decided to create the organization and in 2003 the first 13 teams were certified, beginning the club’s objective of “Making a Difference One Paw at at Time.”

Currently, nearly 30 teams visit almost 50 schools, nursing homes and hospitals. They also provide comfort animals during times of crises.

The teams practice together between visits, helping to hone the skills and improve the ability to reach out and bring joy to people. With desire, all breeds can succeed, and the group is ready to welcome anyone interested.

For more information, visit fvtherapydogs.org and consider visiting a team practice to meet some special dogs.