Kendall County Health Department announces Community Action Scholarships

The Kendall County Health Department is offering Kendall-Grundy Community Action Scholarships that provide financial assistance to eligible individuals for education or occupational training at an accredited Illinois educational institution.

Applicants must be income eligible under the guidelines established by the The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity/Community Services Block Grant and must be a resident of Kendall or Grundy counties. Funds must be used to secure formal or occupational training at an education institution accredited in Illinois. Applicants must be pursing short-term training (two years or less) in occupational training, general post-secondary education (in exceptional circumstances consideration will be given to applicants for general education) and must have demonstrated positive community/school involvement.

Scholarship funds may be used for books, tuition, fees, etc.

Applications will be evaluated on the basis of financial eligibility, scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs, career goals and personal interviews. Applications must be received by April 21.

Applications are available from high school guidance counselors; the Kendall-Grundy Community Action office, 1802 N. Division St., Suite 602, Morris; or the Kendall County Health Department, 811 W. John St., Yorkville.

For information, call the Kendall-Grundy Community Action office at 815-941-3262 or the Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-9100.