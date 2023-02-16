Weis reelected to Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor Board of Governors

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that State’s Attorney Eric Weis was recently reelected to the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutor Board of Governors.

Weis has served on the Board of Governors since he was first elected to the position in 2020. With the redistricting of the Illinois Appellate Districts, elections were recently held based on the new boundary lines. Weis has and continues to serve as a representative of the Second Appellate Court District.

The Board of Governors consists of 10 members. Each member is an elected State’s Attorney. Cook County State’s Attorney is a member by statute from the First Appellate Court District. Eight other state’s attorneys (two from each of the four remaining appellate court districts) are elected by their fellow State’s Attorneys and one member being a member-at-large.

The Board of Governors oversees the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutors Office which handles appeals, special prosecutions, labor issues, tax objections and other duties for State’s Attorney Offices throughout the State of Illinois. The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Appellate Prosecutors Office was created by statute and reports to the Board of Governors. The Board of Governors approves budget and expenditures, personnel decisions, and provides long-term oversight for the Office.

Weis was humbled by the continued support and confidence from his fellow State’s Attorneys. Along with Weis, State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally from McHenry County serves as the second member elected from the Second District.