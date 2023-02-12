Kumla dinner will benefit Newark’s Fern Dell Museum

Fern Dell Historic Association’s annual kumla dinner will be Saturday, Feb. 18. This year’s dinner will return to dine-in style.

Serving begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Newark Firehouse, 101 E. Main St., and will continue until 6:30 p.m. The dinner includes all-you-can-eat kumla along with ham, applesauce, dessert and beverages. The cost is $15 for those older than 8 and $8 for those 8 and younger. No advance tickets are needed.

The association is raising funds to replace the roof on the museum. All proceeds from this dinner will go to the roof fund.