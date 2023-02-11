Master Gardener Seed Swap attracts record-breaking crowd

Nearly 150 people set their sights on spring during the chilly, snowy weekend of Jan. 28 at the sixth annual Kendall County Master Gardener Community Seed Swap in Yorkville. Each year, University of Illinois Extension hosts the free event to share knowledge and seeds with the community.

Seed Swap participants could choose from a variety of free seeds, including vegetables, flowers, herbs and native plants. Seeds were collected and provided by Extension volunteers, as well as donated by the Plano Community Garden, Ace Hardware, Pizzo and Associates and Redbud Creek Nursery.

Vivienne Deacon of Somonauk picks out vegetable seeds for her 4-H gardening project during the Kendall County Master Gardener Seed Swap. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

“We start collecting seeds from our native plants in the summer and continue through fall,” said veteran Master Gardener Laura Spang. “We get some native seeds and most of our vegetable and flower seeds donated from local businesses.”

Spang said the goal of the event is to share – share seeds with the community, share the Master Gardeners’ passion for plants, and share research-based information with those interested in gardening and natural resources.

The three-hour event had a steady flow of visitors, with a total of 147, and a dozen volunteers shared their time and expertise. These trained Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers were on hand to answer questions at various stations, to showcase seed starting equipment and discuss seed saving techniques, and to guide participants to educational handouts on various aspects of gardening, from soil testing to harvesting vegetables.

Kendall County Master Gardener Alan Vitous explains planting dates and depths for watermelon to a Seed Swap participant on Jan. 28. (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Save the date for the 2023 plant sale

Each year, the Kendall County Master Gardeners also host a plant sale to raise funds for the group’s community programs and Extension outreach. Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kendall County Extension office in Yorkville. For more information on Extension programs, visit go.illinois.edu/ExtensionDKK.