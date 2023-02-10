Kendall County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of medical supplies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently received a donation of critical-care medical supplies from copsdirect.org. This donation consists of critically important medical supplies to equip deputies with the tools necessary to save the lives of innocent victims and potentially themselves or fellow law enforcement officers in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

“I would like to thank copsdirect.org for this incredibly important donation,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said in a news release. “While we hope to never have to utilize this equipment, we must ensure our deputies are well equipped and properly trained to respond to a life-threatening emergency should the need arise. This equipment paired with the extensive training deputies receive has the potential to save countless lives in the event of a life-threatening emergency occurring in our area.”