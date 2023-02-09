Judge allows lawsuit against Kendall County Board to proceed

YORKVILLE – A judge has ruled that a Yorkville man’s lawsuit challenging the new system by which the Kendall County Board assigns term lengths may proceed.

In a hearing on Feb. 8, Kendall County Associate Judge Joseph Voiland rejected arguments from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office that plaintiff Todd Milliron lacks the legal standing to bring the lawsuit.

“Mr. Miliron has standing to bring this action as a voter and resident of Kendall County to protect his voting rights,” Voiland said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brandan Rissman argued that Milliron has no standing because he failed to win a seat on the County Board in last November’s general election.

“He has no legal, tangible interest in term lengths,” Rissman told the judge. “He has no interest that needs protection.”

Milliron’s attorney, Ed Mullen of Chicago, said the issue is greater than the interest of an individual.

“It’s not just the board members who are affected,” Mullen said. “All the voters are impacted. This directly affects who is on the ballot. This is not a curiosity.”

Every 10 years, the entire County Board is up for election to allow for redistricting after the decennial census. Terms of office are staggered so that half the board seats are up for election every two years.

The county has in the past used a lottery system in which the county clerk draws numbered pingpong balls to determine the five board members who will start with four-year terms and who will be up for reelection in two years.

However, the board decided ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022, election to change the way in which the staggered terms of office are determined.

Under the new system, the top five vote-getters start with four-year terms of office while the next five begin with two-year terms on the board.

Milliron is charging that the new arrangement violates state elections law, which he contends requires the assignment of term lengths to be left to chance.

The Yorkville man was a candidate for the County Board under the independent Kendall County Party banner when he filed the lawsuit in Kendall County Circuit Court on Sept. 19, 2022.

Subsequently, Milliron failed to win a seat in the election and the new County Board was invested in December using the new method for determining term lengths.

While Voiland ruled that Milliron has legal standing and is allowing the action to proceed, he dismissed two counts in the lawsuit essentially designed to force Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to conduct a lottery to decide the staggered terms of office.

“She has no duty and I’m not going to impose any duty on her,” Voiland said.

The judge set a March 29 date for the next hearing in the case.