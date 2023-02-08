Kendall County 211 human services information hotline goes live

Kendall County’s 211 hotline is operational and providing residents with the information they need to access a broad range of human services.

About 80 public officials, police, firefighters, health and social service agency representatives and other community leaders gathered at the Oswego Fire Protection District Station 1 on Feb. 7 for the long-awaited rollout of the live telephone service.

“This is a little safety net that will become a giant hug for the community,” Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg, a member of the 211 board, told the group.

“It’s long past time in Kendall County to have a 211,” declared former County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, who chairs the 211 board, a nonprofit agency.

The 211 service operators direct callers to the right place for counseling, food, clothing, shelter, medical help, utility assistance or any number of other social services.

Live specialists are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Illinois 211 call center in Bloomington.

The caller is greeted by a trained volunteer providing information and, if needed, a direct transfer to the appropriate local agency.

Kendall County is providing $136,000 to fund the service through 2025, using federal American Rescue Plan Act grant money.

The Aurora-based Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley donated $6,000 to cover the cost of marketing and printed materials to promote the new service.

Amy Peterson of Oswego is the director of Kendall County 211. She has experience as a program director at the Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano.

“We want to make Kendall County a better place to live,” Peterson said, crediting area businessman Larry Nelson for having the vision to bring 211 to Kendall and taking action to form the non-profit.

Kendall County Health Department Director RaeAnn VanGundy said the 211 service likely will to reduce the number of telephone inquiries her department receives, while increasing its visibility.

“This opens opportunities for people who don’t know what the health department does or the services that we offer,” VanGundy said.

First responders said the 211 hotline will be a major help to them.

“It’s a way to build bigger and better partnerships and to funnel calls in the right direction,” Plano police Chief Jonathan Whowell said.

Melinda Kintz of Batavia, who spearheaded the effort to bring 211 service to Kane County four years ago, is working as a consultant for the nonprofit Kendall 211 organization and told the community leaders and social service providers that 211 will keep detailed demographic information on callers and the services they are seeking.

VanGundy said the information will be of great value to the health department when applying for grant money to fund programming to serve Kendall residents.

The 211 hotline is available in about 60 Illinois counties. Most, including Kendall, contract with the call center in Bloomington to provide the service. Callers can get contacts to obtain basic human needs, including food, shelter, rent and utility assistance.

Inquiries for physical and mental health resources are a large proportion of the calls, including information and contacts on health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, and crisis intervention services, including suicide hotlines.

Other callers seek employment, and the service connects them with job training, education programs and transportation assistance.

For seniors and persons with disabilities, volunteers help callers identify local adult day care centers, home health care and independent living programs.

The service also connects people with support for children and families, including after-school programs, tutoring and other resources.

Calls for help with someone dealing with a drug or alcohol problem are common.

A key component of the service is a follow-up call a day or two later, to ensure that the person in need was able to get the necessary assistance.