Yorkville man charged in Crusade Burger Bar hit-and-run crash

YORKVILLE – A Yorkville man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 3 hit-and-run vehicle collision at a downtown Yorkville restaurant that resulted in minor injuries to two patrons and damage to the building.

The Yorkville Police Department announced Feb. 7 that it has concluded its investigation into the incident and identified the driver of the SUV that struck the Crusade Burger Bar, 209 S. Bridge St. (Route 47) and an unattended vehicle.

Daniel D. Corsiatti, 35, of the 200 block of Pleasure Drive in Yorkville has been charged with failure to give information and render aid and failure to give notification of damaging an unattended motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors.

Corsiatti also was charged with improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He has been issued a notice to appear at the Kendall County Courthouse on Feb. 23.

Police said officers responded at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the Crusade Burger Bar on a report of a hit-and-run accident.

Officers were told that an SUV struck a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot then hit an exterior brick wall on the north side of the building. The SUV then fled the area, police said.

The restaurant owners decided to close the restaurant for the night because of the damaged wall and to ensure the safety of the building and patrons.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics responded to the restaurant and evaluated two patrons for minor injuries. The patrons did not require transport to the hospital, police said.