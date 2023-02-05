Farnsworth House’s ‘Landscape + Light’ exhibit extended through May

The Edith Farnsworth House’s LANDSCAPE + LIGHT, the solo exhibition of the 2022 artist-in-residence, American interdisciplinary artist David Wallace Haskins, has been extended through May. The exhibition is comprised of three installations across the 60-acre wooded property including: The Memory of Glass, an immersive architectural intervention in the house using sound; Image Continuous, from the artist’s ongoing Skycube series; and Stone Landing, a contemplative installation along the Fox River.

For more information on the exhibit, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/landscape-light-david-wallace-haskins.

The Edith Farnsworth House is located at 14520 River Road in Plano. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/.