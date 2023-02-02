Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Year

Deputy Tyler Giannotti has been selected as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2022. He was nominated by a supervisor of the sheriff’s office patrol division for his exemplary performance throughout the year.

Giannotti has been a patrol deputy with the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office since February 2021. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, he was a dispatcher with the KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Center. Since joining the sheriff’s office, Giannotti has provided exemplary service to the sheriff’s office and the community. He is highly motivated and is constantly involved in calls for service.

During the year, Giannotti made 36 DUI arrests and was involved in rescuing two citizens and a dog from a residential structure fire, which was featured on the television show “Body Cam.” In this incident, Giannotti disregarded his own well-being while trying to save the lives of others. He has been a positive influence on new patrol deputies and goes out of his way to teach them the skills necessary to be successful police officers. He represents the sheriff’s office in a professional manner and has proven to be a great benefit to our agency and the county.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees that deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination at kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff or contact the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for additional information.