Montgomery police conducting investigation Tuesday on east side of village

MONTGOMERY -- The Montgomery Police Department is conducting an investigation Tuesday in the area near Route 30 and Goodwin Drive on the east side of the village.

There is no immediate threat to the public at this time. The investigation is in response to information provided earlier Tuesday by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery police are working in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Detective. Sgt. Mayyou at 331-212-9051 or by email at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us.

This is a developing story and will be updated.