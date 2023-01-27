Donors needed: Communities vs. Cancer blood drive at YHS Saturday

The Oswego High School Panthers and Yorkville High School Foxes “Out for Blood” blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Yorkville High School, 797 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Everyone throughout the Fox Valley is invited to donate. Donors are encouraged to sign up in advance, but walk-ins are always welcome. Enter the school through Door 19.

Donors may register by visiting versiti.org/IL using SPON203830 or by calling 800 7TO-GIVE. For questions or information, contact Crystal Robinson at 630-336-6026 or at bcwfbc@sbcglobal.net.

The blood drive is part of the full day of activities that make up the 13th annual Communities vs. Cancer event.

Communities vs. Cancer is a joint effort between Oswego and Yorkville high schools benefiting Cal’s Angels, a local pediatric cancer organization. This daylong event at Yorkville High School begins at 9 a.m. and features six basketball games, a bake sale, halftime activities, raffles and drawings, as well as a ceremony recognizing, honoring, celebrating and remembering cancer fighters, survivors and those we have lost to this disease.