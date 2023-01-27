January 27, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Donors needed: Communities vs. Cancer blood drive at YHS Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

Yorkville High School, Game Farm Road, Yorkville (Shea Lazansky)

The Oswego High School Panthers and Yorkville High School Foxes “Out for Blood” blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Yorkville High School, 797 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

Everyone throughout the Fox Valley is invited to donate. Donors are encouraged to sign up in advance, but walk-ins are always welcome. Enter the school through Door 19.

Donors may register by visiting versiti.org/IL using SPON203830 or by calling 800 7TO-GIVE. For questions or information, contact Crystal Robinson at 630-336-6026 or at bcwfbc@sbcglobal.net.

The blood drive is part of the full day of activities that make up the 13th annual Communities vs. Cancer event.

Communities vs. Cancer is a joint effort between Oswego and Yorkville high schools benefiting Cal’s Angels, a local pediatric cancer organization. This daylong event at Yorkville High School begins at 9 a.m. and features six basketball games, a bake sale, halftime activities, raffles and drawings, as well as a ceremony recognizing, honoring, celebrating and remembering cancer fighters, survivors and those we have lost to this disease.