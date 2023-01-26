Felony, DUI cases have surged in Kendall County over past two years, state’s attorney’s report shows

YORKVILLE – Kendall County’s population growth is fueling an increased caseload for the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Felony and drunken driving cases have spiked dramatically over the past two years, according to a report delivered by State’s Attorney Eric Weis to the Kendall County Board.

Last year, 468 new felony cases were filed, up from to 401 in 2021 and 388 in 2020, Weis told County Board members at their Jan. 17 meeting.

Drunken driving cases also surged last year to 278, up from 226 in 2021 and 186 in 2020, according to the report.

Misdemeanor filings were down for 2022 with 310 cases, compared to more than 500 for each of the two previous years, but Weis indicated that many of these cases are now reported differently and consolidated with felonies.

Overall there were 6,680 new criminal and traffic cases last year, compared to 6,442 in 2021 and 6,151 in 2020, according to the report.

These numbers do not include civil cases, child support enforcement cases, ordinance violations and post-sentencing cases such as probation and conditional discharge.

“The majority of the resources from the State’s Attorney’s Office are dedicated to the prosecution of criminal cases” Weis told board members.

Weis and nine assistant state’s attorneys prosecuted crimes including first degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and other serious violent offenses.

Traffic cases continue to make up the bulk of the State’s Attorney’s workload, with 5,247 filings last year, compared to 5,085 in 2021 and 4,796 in 2020.

Other statistics of note there were 155 domestic violence cases in 2022, along with 153 cases of juvenile delinquency and 63 cases of juvenile abuse and neglect.

Weis reported that of those felony cases that were disposed, convictions resulted in over 95% of the cases in 2021 and 96% of the cases in 2022 as of Jan. 13 this year.

The state’s attorney and his team prosecuted more than 100 cases that were tried before a judge and 21 trials before a jury.

The Kendall County Grand Jury returned 868 bills of indictment against those charged with felony offenses, Weis reported.

The Kendall County Child Advocacy Center conducted 90 interviews last year, which resulted in multiple individuals being charged by the State’s Attorney’s Office with criminal offenses, according to the report.