On-street parking restrictions in effect in Montgomery, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano and Boulder Hill

As the snow falls on Kendall County and northern Illinois Wednesday, county municipalities are reminding area residents not to park on the street after accumulations of two inches of snow or more.

The parking restrictions are in effect in Montgomery, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision.

Parking on the street in downtown Oswego is also prohibited after a snowfall of one inch.

The municipalities have put the parking restrictions in place to allow local public works department crews to salt and clear streets of snow.

“Our public works crews are ready to salt, plow and keep Oswego roads as safe as possible. Remember to allow extra time when driving, reduce your speed, and always turn on your headlights when it’s snowing,” Oswego officials said in a social media post.

Yorkville officials offered this statement on social media: “Residents are reminded to abide by all winter parking restrictions. Please place all garbage cans on the parkway instead of the street. Please do not shovel your driveway into the street. Also, please be sure to remove items from cul-de-sacs, including basketball hoops. Wherever possible, use off street parking to help snowplow crews keep the roads clear. Please stay safe!”

On Plano’s website, residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on city streets after snows of two inches or more for 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.

In addition, the city cautions residents it is unlawful to deposit snow on city streets after removing it from sidewalks and driveways. Violators may be subject to fines up to $150 under city ordinance.