Newark residents can sign up now for village’s new mass notification system

In an effort to increase communication, the village of Newark has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification system.

Village residents can subscribe to CivicReady by visiting https://public.alertsense.com/SignUp/?RegionId=2074. Additionally, there will be a village resident sign up from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Newark library located at 6 N. Jackson St. in Newark.

This notification system will allow village officials to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions and warnings specific to Newark as well as nonemergency information.

Examples of communications that can be issued include severe weather alerts, water main breaks, road closures, hydrant flushing, village event information and water bill reminders.

During sign up, residents will be able to choose what type of message – emergency and/or nonemergency as well as how they want to receive the messages – via email, text message and/or voicemail alerts.

The village has paid for this service and there is no additional cost to residents to use the service. This is a safe, secure, quick and efficient way to communicate with residents.