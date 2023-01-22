Kendall County Sheriff’s Office announces Employee of the Quarter

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Patrol Deputy Lee Cooper has been named Employee of the Fourth Quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor of the Patrol Division for his exemplary performance.

Cooper has been with the sheriff’s office since February 2016 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. Since joining the sheriff’s office, Cooper has provided exemplary service to the both the sheriff’s office and the community. He has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, dedication to service and distinguished leadership ability.

Cooper has taken on numerous responsibilities including the development of a training program designed to provide deputies with alternatives to deadly force which can assist with de-escalating a potentially violent encounter. He also maintains and services a variety of equipment for the office and is a Field Training Officer (FTO). As an FTO he has taken it upon himself to mentor new deputies and help them become productive and safe members of the Kendall County team. He has shown the ability to not only identify where operations can be improved but also to identify ways of addressing and solving the issues that he discovers.

Cooper leads by example and inspires and motivates everyone around him with his great work ethic and high level of professionalism. He has been a great role model and a leader on his shift and has proven to be a great asset to not only our agency but also to the citizens of Kendall County.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever their duties are performed in an exemplary manner. Citizens also may be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition.

To nominate an employee or citizen for an award, submit a nomination on the KCSO webpage, kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff, or call the sheriff’s office at 630-553-7500 for information.