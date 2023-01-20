Kendall County moves ahead on Schlapp, Ridge Road bridge replacement projects

Two key bridges in southeast Kendall County will be replaced over the next two years, with the second paving the way for more roadway improvements.

The Kendall County Board on Jan. 27 approved funding to replace the Schlapp Road bridge while also taking action to acquire land for the Ridge Road bridge and highway projects.

Work on the north-south Schlapp bridge, which spans East Aux Sable Creek at its intersection with Walker Road in Nau-Au-Say Township southeast of Oswego, is expected to take four months this summer, Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas said.

The intersection will be completely closed to all traffic and a detour route posted, Klaas said.

Most of the $1.2 million cost for the project will come from federal funds, with the county and the township picking up 20%, Klaas said.

The design for the replacement bridge is a triple-barrel box culvert. The new structure will be longer, providing for a better turning radius at each end, Klaas said.

Meanwhile, the County Board pushed ahead with land acquisition efforts for the Ridge Road project between Minooka and the far western portion of Joliet that extends into Kendall.

Board members authorized the use of eminent domain to acquire land parcels along the north-south Ridge Road, which the county plans to widen to four lanes from Holt Road in Minooka to Black Road in Joliet.

First, the county plans to rebuild the Ridge Road bridge into a four-lane span, at a cost now broadly estimated at $2 million to $3 million.

The bridge is located about a half mile south of Route 52 in Seward Township. Work is expected to take place in 2024.

Ridge Road was part of the WIKADUKE Trail, a route that was under consideration decades ago to provide a north-south connection for Will, Kane, DuPage and Kendall counties, but was ultimately canceled.

Work on the Ridge Road widening project is expected to take place in 2026 or 2027.