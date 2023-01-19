Kendall County 211 information hotline to connect residents with the help they need starting next month

When people are facing a challenge, they often don’t know where to find the help they need.

Enter 211, a live telephone service that directs callers to the right place, whether the need is for counseling, food, clothing, shelter, medical help, utility assistance or any number of other social services.

The 211 hotline is available in about 60 Illinois counties and is expected to make its Kendall County debut next month.

Live specialists are on duty 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week at the Illinois 211 call center in Bloomington.

The caller is greeted by a trained volunteer providing information and if needed a direct transfer to the appropriate local agency.

Melinda Kintz of Batavia, who spearheaded the effort to bring 211 service to Kane County four years ago, is working as a consultant for the non-profit Kendall 211 organization.

“It’s the number to call when you don’t know who to call,” Kintz said.

Whether the caller is facing a crisis or simply needs some information, the volunteers are trained to help, Kintz said.

Callers can get contacts to obtain basic human needs, including food, shelter, rent and utility assistance.

Inquiries for physical and mental health resources comprise a large proportion of the calls, including information and contacts on health insurance programs, Medicaid and Medicare, along with crisis intervention services, including suicide hotlines.

Kendall County's 211 information line with connect residents with services. (Courtesy of Kendall County 211)

Other callers are seeking employment, and the service connects them with job training, education programs and transportation assistance.

For seniors and persons with disabilities, the volunteers help callers identify local adult day care centers, home health care and independent living programs.

The service also connects people with support for children and families, including afterschool programs, tutoring and other resources.

Calls for help with someone dealing with a drug or alcohol problem are common.

A key component of the service is a follow-up call a day or two later, to ensure that the person in need was able to get the necessary assistance.

Kendall County is providing funding to cover the first three years of the service for its residents.

The county has signed an agreement to provide $136,000 through 2025, using federal American Rescue Plan Act money, County Administrator Scott Koeppel said.