Early voting starts Thursday in Yorkville for Oswego Republican primary election

The election calendar and the village of Oswego Republican primary are putting Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette into a Catch-22.

Early voting will get underway Jan. 19 for the Feb. 28 primary, which will be to nominate GOP candidates for village president and trustee.

No other primary will take place in Kendall County ahead of the April 4 consolidated election, which will be held to select municipal, school and library officials.

Early voting for the April 4 contest gets underway on March 10, but that’s four days before the deadline for mail-in votes cast in the Feb. 28 primary, and 11 days before the results of the primary are to be certified.

That means the ballots for the April 4 election in the village of Oswego cannot be made ready until after the primary results are certified.

“Whoever made these deadlines needs to take a serious look at them,” Gillette said. “They are hardly feasible.”

Gillette said it appears early voting for April 4 will not get started in Oswego until after the March 21 primary certification.

Meanwhile, Gillette is ready for early voting to start Jan. 19. Mail-in ballots will be sent out to those voters who requested Republican ballots in the primary election, the clerk said.

There will be only one early-voting location for in-person voting in the Oswego GOP primary, and that is the County Clerk’s Elections Office at the Kendall County Office Building, 111 W. Fox St. in Yorkville.

While recent elections have included early-voting centers in Oswego, Gillette is justifying the single early-voting site in Yorkville based on cost and expected low voter turnout.

“We’re equipped to have it here (in Yorkville),” Gillette said. “It’s a big time and cost savings to the rest of the voters of the county.”

The consolidated election in 2019 produced less than 15% voter turnout, while the 2017 contest was less than 12%, Gillette said.

“It’s typically pretty low,” Gillette said, predicting an even lower number for the special Oswego primary.

Gillette also noted that early voters who cannot or do not wish to travel to Yorkville have the option of voting by mail.

In order to limit costs, there will be just six polling places in the village of Oswego on Feb. 28, Gillette said.

Voters from Bristol precincts 3 and 5 will cast ballots at Crosspointe Church, 8 W. Rickard Dr.

Those from Oswego precincts 2, 7, 21, 25 and 26 will vote at Hunt Club Elementary School, 4001 Hunt Club Dr.

Voters from Oswego precincts 3, 4, 30 and 33 will cost ballots at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Rd.

Those from Oswego precincts 10, 11, 22, 28 and 32 will vote at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Voters from Oswego precincts 13, 17, 20 and 24 will cast ballots at Thompson Junior High School, 440 Boulder Hill Pass.

Those from Oswego precincts 16, 23, 29 and 31 will vote at Southbury Elementary School, 820 Preston Lane.

Oswego Village Board President Troy Parlier is being challenged in his reelection bid by Brian Thomas, a vilalge trustee. Both men filed as Republicans. The primary winner will face Democrat Ryan Kauffman, a former trustee, in the April 4 general election.

Meanwhile, incumbent trustees filing to run as Republicans were James T. Marter II and Terry Olson. Also filing under the GOP banner were Robert Lockwood, Michael J. Wirtz, Sarah Zemeda and Jason Kapus.

The top three vote-getters in the Republican primary will face off in the April 4 election against the three candidates for trustee who filed as Democrats, including Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres.

McCarthy-Lange and Perez both previously served on the board.