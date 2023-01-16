Kendall County candidates: We are seeking your contact information

The Feb. 28 consolidated primary election and the April 4 consolidated election are right around the corner, and Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com is seeking email addresses and other contact information for all candidates who will appear on the ballot.

Some of the races on the ballot include local city councils and village boards, school boards, library boards and park district boards.

Soon, Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com will send out election questionnaires to the candidates, which we will publish. However, in order to send candidates the questionnaires, we need an email address.

We would like to reach every candidate on the ballot to give our readers information on where they stand on issues in their particular races.

If you are a candidate, send your email address to news@KendallCountyNow.com. In addition to the email address, include the office you’re seeking, as well as a phone number.

We are preparing our questionnaires, which will be emailed to candidates who submit their addresses within the next few weeks.

Thank you, and we look forward to hearing from every candidate running in the election.