Kendall County prepares for natural and man-made disasters with updated hazard mitigation plan

Kendall County will update its plan to reduce the damages caused by severe weather such as floods, snow and ice storms, thunderstorms and tornados, among other events. The plan is called a hazard mitigation plan, and the process to update it will be funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

”The plan describes the natural hazard events that have impacted the county and identifies activities and projects to reduce the risk to residents, property, and infrastructure,” Roger Bonuchi, Kendall County Emergency Management Agency director, said in a news release. “By having an updated hazard mitigation plan, the county and participating jurisdictions will become eligible for federal funds to construct these projects.”

The Kendall County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee’s first meeting is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Kendall County Health Department, 811 W. John St. in Yorkville. The meeting is open to the public.

The Planning Committee includes representatives from the county, townships, municipalities, schools and health care services, as well as technical partners and other stakeholders.

Committee meetings will be conducted over the next year as working sessions so interested residents can attend and ask questions. The purpose of these working sessions is to gather and discuss information that will be used to update the plan.

“This mitigation plan is different from an emergency response plan because it focuses on ways to reduce and prevent damages before they occur,” Bonuchi said.

For information, contact Bonuchi at the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency at 630-553-4500 or rbonuchi@kendallcountyil.gov.