Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires three deputies to fill patrol division vacancies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired three new deputies to fill vacancies in the patrol division.

DJ Varney, Maddie Burdick and Levi Mitchell were sworn in on Jan. 5 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

The new deputies are now enrolled at the Basic Police Training Academy. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for an intensive 14-week field training program.

Deputy Varney studied at Illinois State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and played on the baseball team. He worked as a firefighter with the Hudson Community Fire Protection District and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District before being hired by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Burdick studied at Aurora University where she earned bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology along with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Mitchell worked at the Lumby and District Fire Department in British Columbia, Canada, and the Clearwater Fire Protection District in Missouri. He also worked private security operations in the Israeli West Bank before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.