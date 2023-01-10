All 12 Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District candidates will appear on April 4 ballot

YORKVILLE – All 12 of the candidates who filed to run for a seat on the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board will appear on the April 4 election ballot.

In a hearing Jan. 10 to consider objections to seven of the candidates’ nominating petitions, the Kendall County Electoral Board ruled that the lone objector had filed the petition challenges a day after the deadline.

The electoral board, consisting of Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette, State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Circuit Court Clerk Matthew Prochaska, convened the hearing at the Kendall County Courthouse with the candidates in attendance.

The trio decided unanimously that objector Gary Anderson of Yorkville had failed to meet the statutory filing deadline and therefore did not delve into the particulars of the petition challenges.

The upshot is that the names of incumbents Ken Johnson and Marty Schwartz, along with those of David Guss, Richard Huseman, Kristopher Lackey, Kelly Pleva and Darin Peterson will appear on the ballot.

The other candidates running in the election include incumbents Jeff Farren and Gary Schlapp, along with D. Scott Harmon, John A. Hardy and Richard Vinyard.

Anderson filed his objections at the fire district’s Station 1 in Yorkville on Dec. 28. He told the Electoral Board that the district’s business office was closed Dec. 23 and 26, and that based on his reading of the statute believed that the deadline was extended to Dec. 28.

However, Bristol-Kendall Fire Chief Jim Bateman testified that the station is staffed 24-hours-day, seven-days-a-week and that firefighters in the station would have been available to accept papers at any time.

Weis asked Anderson if he had attempted to file the objections on Dec. 27. Anderson said he did not have his paperwork ready on that day.

“The case law is pretty clear,” Weis said. “We don’t have the authority to extend the filing deadline.”

Gillette was even more direct.

“It was filed one day late. Therefore it was not timely filed,” the county clerk said.

Attorney John Duggan of North Aurora represented Peterson, Guss and Lackey. The attorney had filed a motion with the board to strike down the objections based on the missed deadline.

“The objections were frivolous in nature,” Duggan said after the hearing, and related to the filing of economic interest statements and how the signature sheets were bound together.

The spring election will be the first to select the fire district board’s five trustees.

Voters approved a citizen ballot initiative in the 2022 spring primary election to make the board an elected body, replacing the system by which the trustees were appointed by the Kendall County Board.

The referendum was spurred by the fire district board’s Oct. 14, 2021 decision to dismiss a firefighter-paramedic who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

The five-member board voted unanimously to terminate the probationary firefighter’s employment, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who complained to the County Board and ultimately put the referendum question on the June 28, 2022 ballot.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics, including four incumbent trustees.