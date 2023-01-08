Community Foundation awards Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity $20,000 grant

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has awarded Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity a $20,000 grant for equipment and materials to install an e-commerce business in the Fox Valley Habitat ReStore at 2302 W. Indian Trail Road in Aurora. Rev. Jeffrey Barrett, Habitat CEO and executive director, said in a news release, “The equipment and materials supplied through this generous grant will allow our ReStore to sell much of its unique merchandise online, increasing funds for providing affordable housing in the Fox Valley.

“The grant also allows us to receive item donations locally, and to sell and ship them anywhere around the world using state-of-the-art software and merchandising posting techniques.”

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that builds or rehabs homes with people in need regardless of race or religion.

Based at Genesis Community Church in Montgomery, Habitat has helped more than 200 people in Aurora, Batavia, North Aurora and Montgomery improve their living conditions since its founding in 1989.

Part of Habitat for Humanity International, Fox Valley Habitat is among more than 1,400 local affiliates in the U.S. and more than 70 national organizations around the world.

For information, call 630-859-3333, email info@foxvalleyhabitat.org or visit foxvallleyhabitat.org.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is a nonprofit, tax exempt, philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of the greater Aurora area, Tri-Cities and Kendall County.

The mission of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is to provide effective and rewarding ways for donors to fulfill their philanthropic objectives.

For information about the Community Foundation, visit CommunityFoundationFRV.org.