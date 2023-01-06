New Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission chief ready to advocate for county’s veterans

YORKVILLE -- Tim Stubinger wants to make sure that Kendall County’s veterans get the recognition and the benefits that they need and deserve.

Stubinger is the new superintendent for the Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, a branch of county government designed to help veterans access the benefits they earned.

“Sometimes it’s just about getting recognition from the Veterans Administration,” Stubinger said. “They need that recognition and can’t be thrown to the wayside.”

Stubinger comes to Kendall from DeKalb County, where he worked for six years as a veterans service officer for that county’s VAC.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Stubinger served from 1998 to 2001, including a tour of duty in London with the office of the Commander in Chief Naval Forces Europe. He completed his service with the Marines as a lance corporal.

Stubinger was introduced to the Kendall County Board on Jan. 3.

“I’m proud to be posted at the Kendall County VAC,” Stubinger said.

The VACKC recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary of service to local veterans.

The commission’s volunteers, composed of delegates from local military veterans organizations, help veterans navigate the complex routine of applying for medical and financial benefits.

Over the past 20 years, the VACKC has thwarted numerous evictions and home foreclosures, served to retain or restore electric and heating service, and ensured that veterans and their families had food on the table.

Veterans in need of assistance may contact the VACKC at 630-553-8355. The office is in the Kendall County Health Department building at 811 W. John St. in Yorkville.