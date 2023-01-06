Kendall County Board OKs $800,000 for purchase of former downtown Yorkville fire house

YORKVILLE – The Kendall County Board is moving ahead with plans for a major expansion of the county government’s downtown Yorkville campus.

The board authorized up to $800,000 for the purchase of the former Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District station building at 101 W. Fox St. along with adjoining land, at its Jan. 3 meeting.

Located at the northwest corner of Fox and South Bridge Street (Route 47), the five-bay garage will be renovated for the county’s Facilities Management Department.

On the adjoining land to the north along South Bridge Street (Route 47), the county will construct a new building for the Kendall County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, including the clerk’s Elections Office.

The county plans to let construction bids for the new building in February or March and start work in the spring, with the aim to have the project finished before the 2024 election.

“It’s an aggressive plan,” County Board Facilities Management Committee Chairman Brian DeBolt said.

The county is buying the former fire house and land from Paul and Cynthia Buck for $750,000. The additional $50,000 authorized by the board is a not-to-exceed amount designed to cover the real estate closing, a land survey and associated costs.

The plan also calls for site improvements to make the clerk’s office and the rest of the campus more accessible and walkable, County Administrator Scott Koeppel said.

The downtown Yorkville campus includes the Kendall County Office Building at 111 W. Fox St., which is home to the administration, clerk, treasurer and other offices, along with the meeting room for the Kendall County Board.

To the north is the Historic Courthouse at 110 W. Madison St., which is the headquarters for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District.

A parking lot is between the two buildings with access from South Main Street, which forms the western boundary of the campus. The lot would be expanded and reconfigured under the expansion plan.

County officials say the cost of buying the building is much less than constructing a new structure.

The county is expecting to invest another $500,000 to renovate the building for use by the Facilities Management Department and its fleet of vehicles.

With facilities management leaving its headquarters at the county’s other main campus on West John Street in Yorkville, room will be created for the expansion of the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

Cost estimates for the new clerk’s building are in the $3 million to $4 million range, Koeppel said. The county has the funding for the expansion projects and will not need a tax referendum, Koeppel added.

Once County Clerk Debbie Gillette has vacated her offices on the second floor of the county building along with the elections office on the first floor, the county will be in a position to renovate those spaces for other uses, Koeppel said.

Renovations for the former fire station would take place during 2024, Koeppel said, after which expansion of the coroner’s office could get underway.