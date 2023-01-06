Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District race produces challenges to 7 candidates’ nominating petitions

YORKVILLE – Nominating petitions are being challenged for seven of the 12 candidates for the first-ever election to select the five members of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board.

The Kendall County Electoral Board will hold a hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Kendall County Courthouse to consider objections filed by Gary Anderson.

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette said the objections largely concern the filing of the candidates’ statement of economic interest and how the petition sheets are bound together.

The candidate petitions targeted by Anderson include those of incumbents Ken Johnson and Marty Schwartz, along with David Guss, Richard Huseman, Kristopher Lackey, Kelly Pleva and Darin Peterson.

The Electoral Board, consisting of Gillette, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Clerk of the Circuit Court Matthew Prochaska, will review the cases and determine whether to sustain or overrule the objections, with the candidates’ places on the April 4 election ballot at stake.

In the 2022 spring primary election, voters approved a referendum to make the fire district board an elected body, replacing the system by which the trustees were appointed by the Kendall County Board.

The referendum was spurred by the fire district board’s Oct. 14, 2021 decision to dismiss a firefighter-paramedic who refused to comply with an order to either be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus or submit to weekly testing.

The five-member board voted unanimously to terminate the probationary firefighter’s employment, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who complained to the County Board and ultimately put the referendum question on the June 28, 2022 ballot.

The new board will be chosen by voters in the April 4 election.

Other candidates running in the election include incumbents Jeff Farren and Gary Schlapp, along with D. Scott Harmon, John A. Hardy and Richard Vinyard.

The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District covers the city of Yorkville and surrounding unincorporated areas. The district maintains three fire stations and is staffed by 24 full-time employees, 30 part-time individuals and nine contract paramedics, including four incumbent trustees.