December 30, 2022
Rosary High School entrance exam set for Jan. 14

Rosary High School in Aurora is holding its entrance exam for eighth grade girls on Jan. 14. (Photo provided)

Eighth-graders seeking admission to Rosary High School are invited to take the entrance exam at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rosary, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.

Register for the exam online at rosaryhs.com/exam.

Families who may be in need of assistance are encouraged to apply through the FACTS Grant & Aid Assessment website at factstuitionaid.com. Applications must be completed by Dec. 31.

Eighth-grade girls are encouraged to schedule a Shadow Day at Rosary to get a realistic view of what a typical day at Rosary High School is like. Sign up at rosaryhs.com/shadow.

For more information, contact Erin McEniry, Director of Recruitment & Enrollment, at 630-896-0831 or email admissions@rosaryhs.com.