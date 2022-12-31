Rosary High School entrance exam set for Jan. 14

Eighth-graders seeking admission to Rosary High School are invited to take the entrance exam at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Rosary, 901 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora.

Register for the exam online at rosaryhs.com/exam.

Families who may be in need of assistance are encouraged to apply through the FACTS Grant & Aid Assessment website at factstuitionaid.com. Applications must be completed by Dec. 31.

Eighth-grade girls are encouraged to schedule a Shadow Day at Rosary to get a realistic view of what a typical day at Rosary High School is like. Sign up at rosaryhs.com/shadow.

For more information, contact Erin McEniry, Director of Recruitment & Enrollment, at 630-896-0831 or email admissions@rosaryhs.com.