Yorkville officials kept busy in 2022 preparing for still more growth as work proceeded on new city hall and police headquarters

YORKVILLE – The city of Yorkville spent much of its energies in 2022 preparing to accommodate the dramatic population growth that is generating increased demand for city services.

The population of Yorkville, officially pegged at 21,533 in the 2020 census, is projected to reach 25,636 by 2026.

In 2022, the city moved to replace its two most important facilities, City Hall and police headquarters at 800 Game Farm Road and the Public Works Department garage at 610 Tower Lane.

At the same time, the city began work along with Oswego and Montgomery municipal officials to obtain a permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to tap into Lake Michigan for its drinking water supply.

The Yorkville City Council implemented what is expected to be the first of several phased-in water rate increases to pay for the massive engineering project to extend a pipeline to the communities.

By 2030, the typical Yorkville household may be expected to pay $100 per month for water.

Last spring, state legislation was approved allowing the three communities to connect with the DuPage Water Commission system, the agency through which the three communities will receive the lake water.

Meanwhile, the new city hall and police station at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive on the northeast side of the community is nearly complete.

Renovations continued throughout 2022 to transform the three-story, 41,000-square-foot office building into the new home for the city’s administration and police force.

City officials were hoping to move into the building before the end of this year, but now expect to make the move during the first quarter of 2023.

The city spent $1.9 million to purchase the building, which sits on a 4-acre site and is surrounded by about 200 parking spaces.

City officials said that when complete, they will have invested about $10 million in a project that would have cost twice as much had a new building been built.

Aldermen set the stage for construction of a new public works facility with the purchase of a 12-acre site for $1.35 million.

The City Council on Aug. 23 approved the purchase of the vacant property at the west end of Boombah Boulevard in a business park just west of North Bridge Street (Route 47) on the city’s north side.

Currently the city’s street and water department vehicles operate from crowded, worn out buildings at 610 Tower Lane, a location easily identified by the water tower that looms over the center of the city.

Construction of the new facility will cost between $23 and $30 million. Work will not start until 2024 and likely will take 18 months to complete.

Perhaps the biggest new development project approved by the city this year is the 100-acre greenhouse lettuce farm that city officials hope will kick-start development along the Eldamain Road corridor.

Aldermen on May 10 approved an agreement with grower Bright Farms for the lettuce production facility at the northeast corner of Eldamain and Corneils roads on the far northwest side of the city.

Bright Farms ultimately plans to build four 8-acre greenhouse “modules” and employ about 200 people to grow the salad greens.

Work on the site began shortly after the council’s approval, with the first of the four gigantic greenhouses expected to be in operation next year.