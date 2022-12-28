2022 a year of construction projects, planning for Kendall County government

Kendall County officials were building for a growing community and planning future projects to serve county residents in a busy 2022 that ushered in personnel changes on the Kendall County Board at the end of the year.

The big project was the construction on the Eldamain Road bridge spanning the Fox River between Yorkville and Plano.

Work on the project was proceeding so rapidly earlier this year that Kendall County officials were moving up their forecasts for completion and expected a ribbon-cutting for the span before the end of the year.

On June 7, a seven-week quarry workers’ strike began that brought production of concrete to a grinding halt across northern Illinois. The delay meant that the bridge will open next spring, still ahead of a mid-summer deadline.

The Eldamain bridge is just the eighth Fox River crossing site in Kendall County and the first since the opening of the Orchard Road bridge near Oswego in 2001. At 1,557 feet, the Eldamain span becomes the county’s longest.

The new north-south river crossing site is about halfway between the Route 47 bridge in downtown Yorkville and the Fox River Drive bridge just south of Plano, a 5-mile gap.

When the bridge opens next spring it is expected to change driving patterns and promote economic development in Kendall County.

On Nov. 29, the Kendall County Board approved a resolution naming the bridge in honor of Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas.

The County Board moved ahead on other transportation projects, including the Collins Road extension near Oswego, with construction expected to begin next spring.

And, the County Board decided that it will build a new home for the Kendall Area Transit bus service on a piece of county-owned property at the southwest corner of Route 47 and Galena Road in Yorkville.

Known as KAT, the on-demand bus service uses 17 vehicles to transport county residents, with a priority to provide mobility for seniors and those who are disabled.

Early in the year, the county received a $4 million grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Rebuild Illinois capital program for constructing a bus dispatch center and maintenance facility.

Currently, KAT operates its vehicles from three locations in Yorkville, including the Kendall County Highway Department on Route 47, the Historic Courthouse parking lot downtown and the Kendall County Government Center campus on West John Street.

The building will serve as the transit agency’s headquarters, dispatch center, maintenance garage and vehicle storage facility.

Demand for the KAT service has grown considerably as Kendall County’s population has increased. The nonprofit KAT receives operating funds from local municipalities, the Regional Transportation Authority and federal grants.

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s major effort in 2022 was the renovation and transformation of a house in the Pickerill-Piggott Forest Preserve to become a new nature and events center.

Donated to the forest preserve by the late Ken and Jackie Pickerill, the 1970s-era house is undergoing a $1.2 million renovation project. The home is secluded in a heavily wooded area on Minkler Road about halfway between Yorkville and Oswego.

Together with adjacent property purchased from the Pigott family, the Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve covers about 99 acres and is considered one of the forest preserve district’s premier properties.

As the year came to an end, there was a changing of the guard on the County Board, with four members choosing not to run for reelection.

Most notably, board chairman and 10-year board veteran Scott Gryder stepped down from the board, after an unsuccessful bid for the 14th Congressional District seat in the Nov. 8 election.

All of the six incumbents who ran were reelected, including Matt Kellogg of rural Yorkville, Brian DeBolt of Plano, Elizabeth Flowers of Montgomery, Scott Gengler of Yorkville, Dan Koukol of Oswego and Ruben Rodriguez of Yorkville.

The four new members include Jason Peterson of Yorkville, Seth Wormley of Millbrook, Zach Bachmann of Montgomery and Brooke Shanley of Aurora.

On Dec. 5, Kellogg was elected board chairman by his peers, who also selected DeBolt as president of the forest preserve district. DeBolt replaced Judy Gilmore of Yorkville who did not run for reelection.

Other stepping down from the board included Amy Cesich of Yorkville and Robyn Vickers of Oswego.